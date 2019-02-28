Menu
Last Breath
7.6 IMDb
Last Breath

Synopsis

A commercial diver is stranded on the seabed with only five minutes of oxygen supply, but with no chance of rescue for more than 30 minutes. With access to amazing archival footage, this is the true story of one man’s impossible fight for survival.
Last Breath  trailer
Country Belgium / Sweden / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 5 April 2019
World premiere 28 February 2019
Release date
5 April 2019 Great Britain 12A
Worldwide Gross $29,319
Production MetFilm Production, Floating Harbour, Umedia
Also known as
Last Breath, Le survivant des abysses, Der letzte Atemzug: Gefangen am Meeresgrund, Ostatni oddech, Sista andetaget, Viime henkäys, Viimne hingetõmme, Останній подих, Последний вздох, 倒數五分鐘, 最後の一息
Director
Alex Parkinson
Richard da Costa
7.6
7.6 IMDb
