About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Рейтинги
7.6
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Last Breath
Last Breath
Last Breath
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
A commercial diver is stranded on the seabed with only five minutes of oxygen supply, but with no chance of rescue for more than 30 minutes. With access to amazing archival footage, this is the true story of one man’s impossible fight for survival.
Expand
Last Breath
trailer
trailer
Country
Belgium / Sweden / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
5 April 2019
World premiere
28 February 2019
Release date
5 April 2019
Great Britain
12A
Worldwide Gross
$29,319
Production
MetFilm Production, Floating Harbour, Umedia
Also known as
Last Breath, Le survivant des abysses, Der letzte Atemzug: Gefangen am Meeresgrund, Ostatni oddech, Sista andetaget, Viime henkäys, Viimne hingetõmme, Останній подих, Последний вздох, 倒數五分鐘, 最後の一息
Director
Alex Parkinson
Richard da Costa
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Last Breath
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
