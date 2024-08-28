I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Paradjanov
I will revenge this world with Love - S. Paradjanov18+
Synopsis
The author of the film decides to leave the country where she lives, in connection with the outbreak of the dramatic events, and return home to Armenia in search of a worthy example and solutions on how to live on. Paradjanov's house becomes a place of inspiration and a point of no return to toxic reality.
CountryArmenia / France / Germany / Latvia / Serbia / USA
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere28 August 2024
ProductionAVA Films, Boomerang Media.AM, David P. Kelly Films
Also known as
I will revenge this world with Love - S. Paradjanov, Yes vrezhkhndir klinem ashkharhits siro mijotsov. S. Parajanov