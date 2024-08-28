Menu
Poster of I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Paradjanov
Kinoafisha Films I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Paradjanov

I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Paradjanov

I will revenge this world with Love - S. Paradjanov 18+
Synopsis

The author of the film decides to leave the country where she lives, in connection with the outbreak of the dramatic events, and return home to Armenia in search of a worthy example and solutions on how to live on. Paradjanov's house becomes a place of inspiration and a point of no return to toxic reality.
Country Armenia / France / Germany / Latvia / Serbia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 28 August 2024
Production AVA Films, Boomerang Media.AM, David P. Kelly Films
Also known as
I will revenge this world with Love - S. Paradjanov, Yes vrezhkhndir klinem ashkharhits siro mijotsov. S. Parajanov
Director
Zara Jian
Cast
Tarsem Singh
Tarsem Singh
Emir Kusturica
Emir Kusturica
Atom Egoyan
Atom Egoyan
Chulpan Khamatova
Chulpan Khamatova
Artavazd Peleshyan
Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
