Poster of The Torment of the Grave
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Torment of the Grave

The Torment of the Grave

Kabir Azabi: Insi ve Cinni 18+
Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 October 2024
Release date
31 October 2024 Azerbaijan 18+
11 October 2024 Turkey 16+
Budget 1,000,000 TRL
Worldwide Gross $108,648
Production MRT Film
Also known as
Kabir Azabi: Insi ve Cinni, Kabir Azabı: İnsi ve Cinni
Director
Gökhan Ari
Cast
Ulukan Agdas
Rabia Akgün
Hira Erenc
Irmak Oktay
Mehmet Tekkanat
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.0
Rate 11 votes
3.7 IMDb
