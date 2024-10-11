Menu
1 poster
The Torment of the Grave
The Torment of the Grave
Kabir Azabi: Insi ve Cinni
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
11 October 2024
Release date
31 October 2024
Azerbaijan
18+
11 October 2024
Turkey
16+
Budget
1,000,000 TRL
Worldwide Gross
$108,648
Production
MRT Film
Also known as
Kabir Azabi: Insi ve Cinni, Kabir Azabı: İnsi ve Cinni
Director
Gökhan Ari
Cast
Ulukan Agdas
Rabia Akgün
Hira Erenc
Irmak Oktay
Mehmet Tekkanat
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.0
Rate
11
votes
3.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
