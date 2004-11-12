Veer Pratap Singh I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell / I see days, months, years change to eons, / From the soil of this land I can smell my Bauji's fields / The burning sun reminds me of my Maati's cool buttermilk / The rains come with the swings of many seasons / The winter fills me with the warmth of the Lodi fires / They say this isn't your country, then why does it feel like mine? / They say that I do not look like him, then why does he look like me? / I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell / I see an angel who has come down from heaven / She calls herself Saamiya, and she calls me Veer / She's a complete stranger, but she treats me as her family / Hearing her truthful words, I feel alive once again / Hearing her promises and vow, I want to do something more / They say she isn't related, then why does she fight the world for me? / They say I'm not like her, then why does she look like me? / I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell / I see my Zaara wrapped in the colours of my village / In making my dreams come true, she has forgotten her own / In serving my people, she has left behind her own / Now I want to fill her heart with joy / I feel I could live another lifetime for her / They say my country is not hers, then why does she stay in my home? / They say I'm not like her, then why does she look like me? / I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell...