Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh, a pilot in the Indian Air Force, rescues the stranded Zaara, a woman from Pakistan, following a bus accident, and their lives are forever bound.
CountryIndia
Runtime3 hours 12 minutes
Production year2004
Online premiere12 August 2005
World premiere12 November 2004
Release date
2 June 2005
Germany
6
12 November 2004
Great Britain
U
12 November 2004
India
U
7 November 2024
UAE
18TC
Budget$7,000,000
Worldwide Gross$6,698,673
ProductionYash Raj Films
Also known as
Veer-Zaara, Veer & Zaara, Veer Zaara, Veer Zara, Bир и Зара: История любви, Chuyện Tình Vượt Biên Giới, O iubire de legenda, Veer und Zaara - Die Legende einer Liebe, Vir va Zara, Yash Chopra's Untitled Film, Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara, Любовта на Вер и Зара, वीर-ज़ारा, ヴィールとザーラ, 愛無國界
Veer Pratap SinghI, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell / I see days, months, years change to eons, / From the soil of this land I can smell my Bauji's fields / The burning sun reminds me of my Maati's cool buttermilk / The rains come with the swings of many seasons / The winter fills me with the warmth of the Lodi fires / They say this isn't your country, then why does it feel like mine? / They say that I do not look like him, then why does he look like me? / I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell / I see an angel who has come down from heaven / She calls herself Saamiya, and she calls me Veer / She's a complete stranger, but she treats me as her family / Hearing her truthful words, I feel alive once again / Hearing her promises and vow, I want to do something more / They say she isn't related, then why does she fight the world for me? / They say I'm not like her, then why does she look like me? / I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell / I see my Zaara wrapped in the colours of my village / In making my dreams come true, she has forgotten her own / In serving my people, she has left behind her own / Now I want to fill her heart with joy / I feel I could live another lifetime for her / They say my country is not hers, then why does she stay in my home? / They say I'm not like her, then why does she look like me? / I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell...