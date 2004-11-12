Menu
Russian
Synopsis

Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh, a pilot in the Indian Air Force, rescues the stranded Zaara, a woman from Pakistan, following a bus accident, and their lives are forever bound.
Country India
Runtime 3 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 12 August 2005
World premiere 12 November 2004
Release date
2 June 2005 Germany 6
12 November 2004 Great Britain U
12 November 2004 India U
7 November 2024 UAE 18TC
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,698,673
Production Yash Raj Films
Also known as
Veer-Zaara, Veer & Zaara, Veer Zaara, Veer Zara, Bир и Зара: История любви, Chuyện Tình Vượt Biên Giới, O iubire de legenda, Veer und Zaara - Die Legende einer Liebe, Vir va Zara, Yash Chopra's Untitled Film, Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara, Любовта на Вер и Зара, वीर-ज़ारा, ヴィールとザーラ, 愛無國界
Director
Yash Chopra
Cast
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Kirron Kher
Divya Dutta
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Veer Pratap Singh I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell / I see days, months, years change to eons, / From the soil of this land I can smell my Bauji's fields / The burning sun reminds me of my Maati's cool buttermilk / The rains come with the swings of many seasons / The winter fills me with the warmth of the Lodi fires / They say this isn't your country, then why does it feel like mine? / They say that I do not look like him, then why does he look like me? / I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell / I see an angel who has come down from heaven / She calls herself Saamiya, and she calls me Veer / She's a complete stranger, but she treats me as her family / Hearing her truthful words, I feel alive once again / Hearing her promises and vow, I want to do something more / They say she isn't related, then why does she fight the world for me? / They say I'm not like her, then why does she look like me? / I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell / I see my Zaara wrapped in the colours of my village / In making my dreams come true, she has forgotten her own / In serving my people, she has left behind her own / Now I want to fill her heart with joy / I feel I could live another lifetime for her / They say my country is not hers, then why does she stay in my home? / They say I'm not like her, then why does she look like me? / I, Prisoner No. 786, look through the bars of my cell...
