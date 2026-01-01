Aditya Chopra

Menu
Date of Birth
21 May 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
8.2
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
(1995)
8.1
Chak De! India
(2007)
7.8
Mardaani 3
(2026)
7.8
Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3
Action, Crime, Drama
2026, India
7.7
Saiyaara
Saiyaara
Comedy
2025, India
Watch trailer
6.6
War 2
War 2
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2025, India
Watch trailer
7.3
Pathaan
Pathaan
Action, Drama, Thriller
2023, India
Watch trailer
6.5
The Great Indian Family
The Great Indian Family
Comedy
2023, India
7.4
Tiger 3
Tiger 3
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2023, India
Watch trailer
7
Samrat Prithviraj
Prithviraj
Action, Drama, History
2022, India
6.2
Shamshera
Shamshera
Action, Adventure, Drama
2022, India
Watch trailer
6.6
War
War
Thriller
2019, India
6.8
Sui Dhaaga
Sui Dhaaga: Made in India
Drama
2018, India
4.4
Thugs of Hindostan
Thugs of Hindostan
Action, Drama, History
2018, India
Watch trailer
6.1
Tiger Zinda Hai
Tiger Zinda Hai
Action, Thriller, Adventure
2017, India
7.2
Sultan
Sultan
Action, Romantic
2016, India
7.1
Fan
Fan
Drama
2016, India
Watch trailer
4.1
Befikre
Befikre
Romantic, Family
2016, India
Watch trailer
7.5
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Romantic, Comedy
2015, India
7.6
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
Action, Crime, Drama
2015, India
7.3
Mardaani
Mardaani
Action, Drama, Thriller
2014, India
6.5
Dhoom 3
Dhoom: 3
Action, Thriller, Crime
2013, India
Watch trailer
5.8
Shuddh Desi Romance
Shuddh Desi Romance
Comedy, Romantic
2013, India
Watch trailer
7.3
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Drama, Romantic
2012, India
Watch trailer
5.6
Ek Tha Tiger
Ek Tha Tiger
Action, Romantic
2012, India
Watch trailer
7.2
Band Baaja Baaraat
Band Baaja Baaraat
Comedy, Romantic
2010, India
6.8
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Musical, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2008, India
Show more
