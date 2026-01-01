Aditya Chopra

Menu
Date of Birth
21 May 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 8.2
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Chak De! India 8.1
Chak De! India (2007)
Mardaani 3 7.8
Mardaani 3 (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mardaani 3 7.8
Mardaani 3 Mardaani 3
Action, Crime, Drama 2026, India
Saiyaara 7.7
Saiyaara Saiyaara
Comedy 2025, India
War 2 6.6
War 2 War 2
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2025, India
Pathaan 7.3
Pathaan Pathaan
Action, Drama, Thriller 2023, India
The Great Indian Family 6.5
The Great Indian Family The Great Indian Family
Comedy 2023, India
Tiger 3 7.4
Tiger 3 Tiger 3
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, India
7
Samrat Prithviraj Prithviraj
Action, Drama, History 2022, India
Shamshera 6.2
Shamshera Shamshera
Action, Adventure, Drama 2022, India
War 6.6
War War
Thriller 2019, India
Sui Dhaaga 6.8
Sui Dhaaga Sui Dhaaga: Made in India
Drama 2018, India
Thugs of Hindostan 4.4
Thugs of Hindostan Thugs of Hindostan
Action, Drama, History 2018, India
Tiger Zinda Hai 6.1
Tiger Zinda Hai Tiger Zinda Hai
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2017, India
Sultan 7.2
Sultan Sultan
Action, Romantic 2016, India
Fan 7.1
Fan Fan
Drama 2016, India
Befikre 4.1
Befikre Befikre
Romantic, Family 2016, India
Dum Laga Ke Haisha 7.5
Dum Laga Ke Haisha Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Romantic, Comedy 2015, India
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! 7.6
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
Action, Crime, Drama 2015, India
Mardaani 7.3
Mardaani Mardaani
Action, Drama, Thriller 2014, India
Dhoom 3 6.5
Dhoom 3 Dhoom: 3
Action, Thriller, Crime 2013, India
Shuddh Desi Romance 5.8
Shuddh Desi Romance Shuddh Desi Romance
Comedy, Romantic 2013, India
Jab Tak Hai Jaan 7.3
Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Drama, Romantic 2012, India
Ek Tha Tiger 5.6
Ek Tha Tiger Ek Tha Tiger
Action, Romantic 2012, India
Band Baaja Baaraat 7.2
Band Baaja Baaraat Band Baaja Baaraat
Comedy, Romantic 2010, India
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 6.8
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Musical, Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2008, India
