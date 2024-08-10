Menu
Synopsis

The project is inspired by the director’s own youth during his time at a boarding school in southern Germany. Presents the dilemmas of adolescence between cravings to belong to the group and thirst for freedom.
Country Germany / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 August 2024
Release date
10 July 2025 Germany
7 November 2024 Lithuania N13
Production Fünferfilm UG
Also known as
Der Fleck, Oskuste küsimus, Skill Issue
Director
Willy Hans
Cast
Malene Becker
Shadi Eck
Valentina Fischli
Sina Genschel
Charlotte Hovenbitzer
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
