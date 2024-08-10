Menu
Skill Issue
Skill Issue
Der Fleck
18+
Drama
Synopsis
The project is inspired by the director’s own youth during his time at a boarding school in southern Germany. Presents the dilemmas of adolescence between cravings to belong to the group and thirst for freedom.
Country
Germany / Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
10 August 2024
Release date
10 July 2025
Germany
7 November 2024
Lithuania
N13
Production
Fünferfilm UG
Also known as
Der Fleck, Oskuste küsimus, Skill Issue
Director
Willy Hans
Cast
Malene Becker
Shadi Eck
Valentina Fischli
Sina Genschel
Charlotte Hovenbitzer
Film rating
5.7
5.7
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
