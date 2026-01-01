Menu
Synopsis

A woman on the run from her abusive husband encounters a mysterious hitch-hiker.
Country Namibia / South Africa / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 10 May 1992
Release date
30 September 1993 Argentina 16
17 March 1993 France 12
17 September 1992 Germany 18
16 April 1993 Great Britain 18
3 June 1993 Italy VM14
8 August 1992 Japan
8 October 1992 Netherlands
11 July 1992 South Korea 18
Budget 4,300,000 GBP
Production British Screen Productions, Channel Four Films, Palace Pictures
Also known as
Dust Devil, Demoniaca, Demonio del polvo, Diabeł pustyni, Diabelski pył, Dust Devil - O Colecionador de Almas, El demonio del desierto, Le souffle du démon, O Colecionador de Almas, Porforgatag, Демонът на пясъка, Дьявол из пыли, Дьявол песков, ダスト・デビル
Director
Richard Stanley
Richard Stanley
Cast
Robert John Burke
Robert John Burke
Chelsea Field
Zakes Mokae
John Matshikiza
William Hootkins
6.2
6.2 IMDb
Dust Devil There is no good or evil, only spirit and matter. Only movement toward the light - and away from it.
