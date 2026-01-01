A woman on the run from her abusive husband encounters a mysterious hitch-hiker.
CountryNamibia / South Africa / Great Britain
Runtime1 hour 27 minutes
Production year1992
World premiere10 May 1992
Release date
30 September 1993
Argentina
16
17 March 1993
France
12
17 September 1992
Germany
18
16 April 1993
Great Britain
18
3 June 1993
Italy
VM14
8 August 1992
Japan
8 October 1992
Netherlands
11 July 1992
South Korea
18
Budget4,300,000 GBP
ProductionBritish Screen Productions, Channel Four Films, Palace Pictures
Also known as
Dust Devil, Demoniaca, Demonio del polvo, Diabeł pustyni, Diabelski pył, Dust Devil - O Colecionador de Almas, El demonio del desierto, Le souffle du démon, O Colecionador de Almas, Porforgatag, Демонът на пясъка, Дьявол из пыли, Дьявол песков, ダスト・デビル