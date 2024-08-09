Bogancloch is where Jake Williams lives, nestled in a vast highland forest of Scotland. The film portrays his life throughout the seasons, with other people occasionally crossing into his otherwise solitary life. At the heart a song, an argument between life and death, each stating their case to rule over the world. The film is without exposition, it aims at something less recognisable, a different existence of reality observed in discrete moments. A sequel to Two Years at Sea (2011), charting a subtly changing life in a radically changing world.
CountryGermany / Iceland / Great Britain
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere9 August 2024
Release date
7 March 2025
Lithuania
N13
Worldwide Gross$11,507
ProductionUrth Productions, Hopscotch Films, Flaneur Films