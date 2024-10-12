Menu
6.2
IMDb Rating: 6.2
2 posters
Leonardo 500
Leonardo Cinquecento
18+
Documentary
Synopsis
From Da Vinci's codices, completely digitalized and analyzed thanks to artificial intelligence, discover how his ideas are still valid and are the basis of contemporary research and production.
Leonardo 500
trailer
trailer
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
12 October 2024
Release date
12 October 2024
Georgia
PG
Worldwide Gross
$262,446
Production
Magnitudo
Also known as
Leonardo Cinquecento, A müvészet templomai: Leonardo 500, Leonardo - Cinquecento, Leonardo 500, Leonardo, quinto centenario, Леонардо. Пять веков спустя
Director
Francesco Invernizzi
Cast
Antonio Bicchi
Stefano Boeri
Massimo Cacciari
Gigetta Dalli Regoli
Maria Teresa Fiorio
Film rating
6.2
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
