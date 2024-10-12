Menu
Рейтинги
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Leonardo 500

Leonardo 500

Leonardo Cinquecento 18+
Synopsis

From Da Vinci's codices, completely digitalized and analyzed thanks to artificial intelligence, discover how his ideas are still valid and are the basis of contemporary research and production.
Leonardo 500 - trailer
Leonardo 500  trailer
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 12 October 2024
Release date
12 October 2024 Georgia PG
Worldwide Gross $262,446
Production Magnitudo
Also known as
Leonardo Cinquecento, A müvészet templomai: Leonardo 500, Leonardo - Cinquecento, Leonardo 500, Leonardo, quinto centenario, Леонардо. Пять веков спустя
Director
Francesco Invernizzi
Cast
Antonio Bicchi
Stefano Boeri
Massimo Cacciari
Gigetta Dalli Regoli
Maria Teresa Fiorio
6.2
6.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Leonardo 500 - trailer
Leonardo 500 Trailer
