Melilla, a Spanish enclave in Morocco, is a land border between the African continent and Europe. In transit through the city, Malik and his friends, miners of Moroccan origin, try to reach Europe by any means necessary. Day after night, they are up to no good, running the city in all directions, turning it upside down like a glove, like seismographs revealing the most burning present like the movements of the most distant past, taking all the risks to cross the barriers, to cross the waters of the port, climbing on the boats… Stay there, as if dead before being born? Rather "burn the sea" than die before having lived.
CountryFrance / Switzerland
Runtime3 hours 3 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere8 August 2023
ProductionAlina Film, Noir Production
Also known as
Nuit obscure - Au revoir ici, n'importe où, Obscure Night - Goodbye Here, Anywhere