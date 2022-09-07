Menu
Trenque Lauquen
18+
Drama
Detective
Thriller
Synopsis
With the strange disappearance of Laura, two colleagues, her older boyfriend, Rafael, and Ezequiel, learn of their recent discoveries, which may help them locate her. However, the story is bigger and stranger than they could imagine.
Country
Argentina / Germany
Runtime
4 hours 22 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
7 September 2022
Release date
3 May 2023
France
1 June 2023
Germany
Worldwide Gross
$2,907
Production
El Pampero Cine, Grandfilm
Also known as
Trenque Lauquen, Teulenke lauken, Τρένκε Λάουκεν, トレンケ・ラウケン, 羅拉的迷離檔案, 迷雾中的她
Director
Laura Citarella
Cast
Ezequiel Pierri
Rafael Spregelburd
Laura Citarella
Cecilia Rainero
Elisa Carricajo
Film rating
7.3
7.3
IMDb
