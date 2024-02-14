Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Romeo È Giulietta
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Romeo È Giulietta

Romeo È Giulietta

Romeo è Giulietta 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The great theater director Federico Landi Porrini is looking for his Romeo and Juliet for the opera that should definitively consecrate his prestige and end his career. Vittoria stands out among the candidates, but she is excluded because of a shadow on her past. Determined to get a role in the play anyway, and with the complicity of her makeup artist friend, the young actress decides to try again under a false identity to prove all her talent. That's how she turns into Eight November, offers herself for the role of Romeo and gets the part. It does not seem so complicated for her to play someone else, both on stage and behind the scenes, even when her boyfriend is chosen to play the role of Mercutio. However, dressing as a man will allow her to discover a lot about herself, but more importantly about the people around her.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 February 2024
Release date
14 February 2024 Italy
Worldwide Gross $1,649,872
Production Indiana Production, Capri Entertainment, Vision Distribution
Also known as
Romeo è Giulietta
Director
Giovanni Veronesi
Cast
Sergio Castellitto
Sergio Castellitto
Pilar Fogliati
Pilar Fogliati
Geppi Cucciari
Maurizio Lombardi
Maurizio Lombardi
Serena de Ferrari
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more