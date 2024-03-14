Menu
6.3 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha Films While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping 18+
Synopsis

A woman who has selective amnesia loses her husband to a car accident. Overwhelmed with sorrow, she traces his journey and faces the unexpected truth.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 March 2024
20 March 2024 South Korea 12
9 May 2024 Thailand 13
Production Ts Narincinema
Also known as
While You Were Sleeping, あなたが眠る間
Director
Yun-hyeon Jang
Cast
Choo Ja-hyun
Lee Moo-saeng
Lee Moo-saeng
Son Sook
6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
