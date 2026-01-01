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Lee Moo-saeng
Lee Moo-saeng Lee Moo-saeng
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Moo-saeng

Lee Moo-saeng

Lee Moo-saeng

Date of Birth
10 May 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

As You Stood By 8.0
As You Stood By (2025)
The World of the Married 7.8
The World of the Married (2020)
Thirty Nine 7.6
Thirty Nine (2022)

Filmography

As You Stood By 8
As You Stood By
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Blood Free 7
Blood Free
Drama, Thriller, 2024, South Korea
Hide 6.8
Hide
Thriller, Detective, 2024, South Korea
While You Were Sleeping 6.3
While You Were Sleeping While You Were Sleeping
Drama, Detective 2024, South Korea
Citizen of a Kind 6.7
Citizen of a Kind Simin Deok-hee
Action, Comedy, Crime 2024, South Korea
Gyeongseong Creature 7.2
Gyeongseong Creature
Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Maestra: Strings of Truth 7
Maestra: Strings of Truth
Drama, Music, 2023, South Korea
Noryang: Deadly Sea 6.5
Noryang: Deadly Sea Noryang
Action, Biography, History 2023, South Korea
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