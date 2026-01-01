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About
Filmography
Lee Moo-saeng
Lee Moo-saeng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Moo-saeng
Lee Moo-saeng
Lee Moo-saeng
Date of Birth
10 May 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
As You Stood By
(2025)
7.8
The World of the Married
(2020)
7.6
Thirty Nine
(2022)
Filmography
8
As You Stood By
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7
Blood Free
Drama, Thriller,
2024, South Korea
6.8
Hide
Thriller, Detective,
2024, South Korea
6.3
While You Were Sleeping
While You Were Sleeping
Drama, Detective
2024, South Korea
6.7
Citizen of a Kind
Simin Deok-hee
Action, Comedy, Crime
2024, South Korea
7.2
Gyeongseong Creature
Thriller,
2023, South Korea
7
Maestra: Strings of Truth
Drama, Music,
2023, South Korea
6.5
Noryang: Deadly Sea
Noryang
Action, Biography, History
2023, South Korea
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