Smog Wars

Smog Wars

Smog Wars 18+
Following the historically smoggy Polish winter of 2016/2017, a Warsaw father of an asthmatic son searches for answers about why air pollution continues to be a major problem in Poland - and why solving the problem is easier said than done.
Country Poland
Runtime 56 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 2 December 2018
Release date
2 December 2018 Poland
Budget $10,000
Also known as
Smog Wars
Jonathan L. Ramsey
6.8
10 votes
6.8 IMDb
