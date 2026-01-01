Menu
Poster of A Pistol Shot
Kinoafisha Films A Pistol Shot

A Pistol Shot

Un colpo di pistola 18+
Synopsis

Count Anikoff, a Russian officer, challenges his best friend, Sergei, to a duel when he finds him courting the young woman he, too, is in love with. Sergei can't bring himself to kill his friend. He fires only after taking the bullet out of his pistol. Now, it is the Count's turn to fire...
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 31 August 1942
Release date
31 August 1942 Italy
Production Lux Film
Also known as
Un colpo di pistola, El duelo, A Pistol Shot, Duelo, Dvoboj, Ein Pistolenschuß, I zoi mou sou anikei, Le coup de pistolet, Um Tiro de Pistola, Un tiro en reserva, Utolsó pillanat, Wystrzał
Director
Renato Castellani
Cast
Assia Noris
Fosco Giachetti
Antonio Centa
Rubi Dalma
Renato Cialente
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
