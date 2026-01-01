Count Anikoff, a Russian officer, challenges his best friend, Sergei, to a duel when he finds him courting the young woman he, too, is in love with. Sergei can't bring himself to kill his friend. He fires only after taking the bullet out of his pistol. Now, it is the Count's turn to fire...
CountryItaly
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year1942
World premiere31 August 1942
Release date
31 August 1942
Italy
ProductionLux Film
Also known as
Un colpo di pistola, El duelo, A Pistol Shot, Duelo, Dvoboj, Ein Pistolenschuß, I zoi mou sou anikei, Le coup de pistolet, Um Tiro de Pistola, Un tiro en reserva, Utolsó pillanat, Wystrzał