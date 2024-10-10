Menu
Russian
Poster of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
5.4 IMDb Rating: 5.2
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video 18+
Synopsis

Vicky and Vidya, newly married, decide to record a video of their first night together as a keepsake for the future. However, their plan goes awry when the CD with the video gets stolen. What follows is a chaotic and comedic journey as the couple scrambles to retrieve it before things spiral out of control.
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video - trailer
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 29 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 October 2024
Release date
11 October 2024 Russia Indian Films
10 October 2024 Germany 12
11 October 2024 Great Britain 12A
11 October 2024 India UA
11 October 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $437,493
Production Balaji Telefilms, T-Series Films, Thinkink Picturez
Also known as
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Домашнее видео Вики и Веди
Director
Raaj Shaandilyaa
Cast
Tripti Dimri
Tripti Dimri
Rajkummar Rao
Vijay Raaz
Archana Puran Singh
Mallika Sherawat
Cast and Crew

5.4
Best Comedies 
Interesting facts

When the film opened in cinemas, it included a sequence in which a ghost from the Stree franchise appears. That appearance prompted director Raaj Shaandilyaa to apologise to Stree’s creators for the unauthorised use of the character, and the sequence was subsequently removed from the film’s home-video release.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer
Stills
