The end of Humanity

The End of Humanity
Synopsis

Among the technology elite, the idea is gaining ground that humans must merge with machines in order to remain useful. World leading experts embark on a journey into the darkest, inhuman thoughts of technology optimists.
Country Switzerland
Production year 2024
Budget 65,000 CHF
Production Schwarzfalter
The End of Humanity
Director
Andreas Duerr
Cast
Benji Alexander
Matt Freund
Lisanne Hirzel
Clemens Kersten
8.4
Rate 12 votes
7.9 IMDb
