The film tells about Anton Pavlovich Chekhov. October 17, 1896. On the facade of the Alexandrinsky Theater — a poster about the premiere of "The Seagull". A few hours are left before the performance. Chekhov and his sister Masha are expecting Lika Mizinova from Moscow station to arrive from Moscow. Chekhov is alarmed by the upcoming premiere, excited by the meeting with love, which never took place. Memories of acquaintance with Lika, of the experiences caused by the rude scolding of newspaper men who predicted the young writer the inglorious "death under the fence", about the unexpected decision for everyone to go to Sakhalin...
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year1969
World premiere6 October 1969
18 January 1970
France
6 October 1969
USSR
ProductionMosfilm, Telcia Films
Syuzhet dlya nebolshogo rasskaza, A Sirály születése, Enas megalos erotas, Juoni pieneen kertomukseen, Lika - Lyubov Chekhova, Lika - O Amor de Tchékhov, Lika - Tsjekovs kjærlighet, Lika - Velika ljubav Čehova, Lika, le grand amour de Tchekov, Lika, o Amor de Tchékhov, Lika: Chekhov's Love, Subiect pentru o schita, Subiect pentru o schiță, Subject for a Short Story, Sujet für eine Kurzgeschichte, Temat na niewielkie opowiadanie, Сюжет для небольшого рассказа