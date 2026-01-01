Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Subject for a Short Story
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Subject for a Short Story

Subject for a Short Story

Syuzhet dlya nebolshogo rasskaza 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The film tells about Anton Pavlovich Chekhov. October 17, 1896. On the facade of the Alexandrinsky Theater — a poster about the premiere of "The Seagull". A few hours are left before the performance. Chekhov and his sister Masha are expecting Lika Mizinova from Moscow station to arrive from Moscow. Chekhov is alarmed by the upcoming premiere, excited by the meeting with love, which never took place. Memories of acquaintance with Lika, of the experiences caused by the rude scolding of newspaper men who predicted the young writer the inglorious "death under the fence", about the unexpected decision for everyone to go to Sakhalin...
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 6 October 1969
Release date
18 January 1970 France TP
6 October 1969 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Telcia Films
Also known as
Syuzhet dlya nebolshogo rasskaza, A Sirály születése, Enas megalos erotas, Juoni pieneen kertomukseen, Lika - Lyubov Chekhova, Lika - O Amor de Tchékhov, Lika - Tsjekovs kjærlighet, Lika - Velika ljubav Čehova, Lika, le grand amour de Tchekov, Lika, o Amor de Tchékhov, Lika: Chekhov's Love, Subiect pentru o schita, Subiect pentru o schiță, Subject for a Short Story, Sujet für eine Kurzgeschichte, Temat na niewielkie opowiadanie, Сюжет для небольшого рассказа
Director
Sergei Yutkevich
Cast
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Marina Vlady
Marina Vlady
Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
Aleksandra Panova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more