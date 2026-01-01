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Poster of Steppe
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Steppe
6.0

Steppe

, 2022
Steppe
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Steppe
6.0

Cast

Dauren Sergazin
Daniyar
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Evgenyi Valeriych
Janel Makazhanova
Aya
Seydulla Moldahanov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Azamat
Yerzhan Tusupov
Yerzhan Tusupov
Zhake
Tolepbergen Baisakalov
Brakash
Seydulla Moldahanov
Azamat
Writer Maxim Akbarov
Composer Sergey Asbel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2022
Budget $300,000
Production Golden Man Media
Also known as
Steppe, Os Guardiões da Estepe

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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