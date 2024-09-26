Menu
Petta Rap
1 poster
Petta Rap

Petta Rap

Petta Rap 18+
Synopsis

A movie stuntman begins to lose hope of achieving his dream of becoming an action star.

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 26 September 2024
Release date
27 September 2024 Great Britain 15
27 September 2024 India
26 September 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $1,400
Production Blue Hill Films, Blue Hill Nael Communications
Also known as
Petta Rap
Director
S.J. Sinu
Cast
Prabhu Deva
Sunny Leone
Mime Gopi
Ramesh Thilak
Bagavathi Perumal
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
3.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
