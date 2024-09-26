Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Petta Rap
Petta Rap
Petta Rap
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Comedy
Musical
Synopsis
A movie stuntman begins to lose hope of achieving his dream of becoming an action star.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 13 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
26 September 2024
Release date
27 September 2024
Great Britain
15
27 September 2024
India
26 September 2024
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$1,400
Production
Blue Hill Films, Blue Hill Nael Communications
Also known as
Petta Rap
Director
S.J. Sinu
Cast
Prabhu Deva
Sunny Leone
Mime Gopi
Ramesh Thilak
Bagavathi Perumal
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.2
Rate
13
votes
3.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree