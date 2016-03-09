Late sixteenth century. A Tameme Indian man and a noble Spanish woman flee through the forests of the New World in search of freedom. Their frantic journey softens the tension between them and dissolves their longstanding differences and creates intimate bonds that threaten their very survival.
CountryMexico
Runtime1 hour 34 minutes
Production year2017
World premiere9 March 2016
ProductionEsfera Films Entertainment, Ei2 Media, Equipment & Film Design
Also known as
La Carga, The Load, Ciężar, Incarcatura, Teher, Yük