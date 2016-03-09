Menu
The Load

La Carga 18+
Synopsis

Late sixteenth century. A Tameme Indian man and a noble Spanish woman flee through the forests of the New World in search of freedom. Their frantic journey softens the tension between them and dissolves their longstanding differences and creates intimate bonds that threaten their very survival.
Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 9 March 2016
Production Esfera Films Entertainment, Ei2 Media, Equipment & Film Design
Also known as
La Carga, The Load, Ciężar, Incarcatura, Teher, Yük
Director
Alan Jonsson
Cast
Maria Valverde
Maria Valverde
Horacio Garcia Rojas
Horacio Garcia Rojas
Gerardo Taracena
Gerardo Taracena
Eric Francés
Eusebio Lázaro
6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
