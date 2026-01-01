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Eusebio Lázaro Eusebio Lázaro
Kinoafisha Persons Eusebio Lázaro

Eusebio Lázaro

Eusebio Lázaro

Date of Birth
1 January 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Load 6.6
The Load (2017)
Demons in the Garden 6.3
Demons in the Garden (1982)
Twice Upon a Yesterday 6.1
Twice Upon a Yesterday (1998)

Filmography

The Load 6.6
The Load La Carga
Drama, Romantic 2017, Mexico
Twice Upon a Yesterday 6.1
Twice Upon a Yesterday The Man with Rain in His Shoes
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1998, Spain / France / Great Britain / Germany / USA
Demons in the Garden 6.3
Demons in the Garden Demonios en el jardín
Drama 1982, Spain
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