Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Divas: Julie Andrews
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Divas: Julie Andrews

Divas: Julie Andrews

Divas: Julie Andrews 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A biographical documentary about the incredible life and career of one of the worlds most infamous stars: Julie Andrews. Not only could she sing, but she could dance and act too. A woman of strength, tranquility, luck, and of new beginnings.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2023
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Divas: Julie Andrews
Cast
Celine Dion
Tina Turner
Tina Turner
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more