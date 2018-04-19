The Balaton is the biggest shallow water lake in Central Europe. Although vacationers invade its coast every summer, the lake and its surroundings contain almost unbelievable natural treasures. The volcanoes, caves, tufaceous limestone stairs, sandhills and valleys are parts of the European Geopark Network, the moors are water habitats of international significance. Ground squirrels, wildcats, peregrines, ravens, mass-nesting egrets and herons, filber mice going on night adventures, asps doing wedding dance live here. The odd marriage of geology, wildlife and humans created this spectacular landscape.