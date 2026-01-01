The film evokes a childhood in rural Lithuania between the wars. A country boy, Tomaszek, lives on a rich estate, situated on the Polish border. He realizes that the Issa Valley he lives in is to be torn apart by internal political conflicts and unrests among the mixed population of Poles, Lithuanians, Jews and Russians. He, however, is captivated by a paradise surrounding him, the forest, and his fantasies.
CountryPoland
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year1982
World premiere20 September 1982
Release date
20 September 1982
Poland
ProductionZespol Filmowy "Perspektywa"
Also known as
Dolina Issy, Issa Valley, Issa's Valley, La vallée de l'Issa, O Vale do Issa, Valley of the Issa, Долината на Иса