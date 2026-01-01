Menu
Poster of Issa's Valley
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Issa's Valley

Issa's Valley

Dolina Issy 18+
Synopsis

The film evokes a childhood in rural Lithuania between the wars. A country boy, Tomaszek, lives on a rich estate, situated on the Polish border. He realizes that the Issa Valley he lives in is to be torn apart by internal political conflicts and unrests among the mixed population of Poles, Lithuanians, Jews and Russians. He, however, is captivated by a paradise surrounding him, the forest, and his fantasies.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 20 September 1982
Release date
20 September 1982 Poland
Production Zespol Filmowy "Perspektywa"
Also known as
Dolina Issy, Issa Valley, Issa's Valley, La vallée de l'Issa, O Vale do Issa, Valley of the Issa, Долината на Иса
Director
Tadeusz Konwicki
Cast
Anna Dymna
Anna Dymna
Maria Pakulnis
Danuta Szaflarska
Ewa Wiśniewska
Jerzy Kryszak
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
