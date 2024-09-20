Menu
Poster of Nandhan
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Nandhan

Nandhan

Nandhan 18+
Synopsis

N/A
Nandhan - trailer
Nandhan  trailer
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 20 September 2024
Release date
20 September 2024 UAE 18TC
Production Era Entertainment
Also known as
Nandhan
Director
Era Saravanan
Cast
M. Sasikumar
Suruthi Periyasamy
Samuthirakani
Balaji Sakthivel
Katta Erumbu Stalin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Nandhan - trailer
Nandhan Trailer
Stills
