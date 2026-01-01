Menu
Sun, Hay, Erotica
Slunce, seno, erotika
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
A third and last part of an adventures of a villagers from the "Sun, Hay..." series.
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
1991
World premiere
1 April 1991
Release date
1 April 1991
Czechoslovakia
Also known as
Slunce, seno, erotika, Güneş, Saman, Erotizm, Nap, széna, erotika, Słońce, siano, erotyka, Sun, Hay, Erotica, Солнце, сено, эротика
Director
Zdenek Troska
Cast
Jaroslava Kretschmerová
Petra Pysová
Oldřich Kaiser
Martin Dejdar
Helena Růžičková
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.3
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
