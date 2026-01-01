Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Run Away Nearly
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Run Away Nearly

Run Away Nearly

Uciec jak najblizej 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

While being on another business trip, a carefree young man encounters a beautiful lab worker and gets the chance to think about the future.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 7 March 1972
Release date
7 March 1972 Poland
Also known as
Uciec jak najblizej, Run Away Nearly, Run Counter Run, Uciec jak najbliżej
Director
Janusz Zaorski
Cast
Halina Golanko
Jerzy Góralczyk
Marek Koterski
Ryszard Kotys
Krzysztof Kowalewski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more