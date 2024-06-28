Menu
Aliens Expanded
Aliens Expanded
Aliens Expanded
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
Exploring James Cameron’s beloved science-fiction epic from teeth to tail, Aliens Expanded is truly the most in-depth, passionate and innovative celebration of a movie ever attempted.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
4 hours 42 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
28 June 2024
World premiere
28 June 2024
Budget
$200,000
Production
CreatorVC
Also known as
Aliens Expanded, Чужие: Расширенная версия
Director
Ian Nathan
Cast
James Cameron
Sigourney Weaver
Michael Biehn
Lance Henriksen
Paul Reiser
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
