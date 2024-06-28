Menu
Poster of Aliens Expanded
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Aliens Expanded

Aliens Expanded

Aliens Expanded 18+
Synopsis

Exploring James Cameron’s beloved science-fiction epic from teeth to tail, Aliens Expanded is truly the most in-depth, passionate and innovative celebration of a movie ever attempted.
Country USA
Runtime 4 hours 42 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 June 2024
World premiere 28 June 2024
Budget $200,000
Production CreatorVC
Also known as
Aliens Expanded, Чужие: Расширенная версия
Director
Ian Nathan
Cast
James Cameron
Sigourney Weaver
Michael Biehn
Lance Henriksen
Paul Reiser
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
