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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Biehn
Michael Biehn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Biehn
Michael Biehn
Michael Biehn
Date of Birth
31 July 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.3
Aliens
(1986)
8.3
Aliens Expanded
(2024)
8.2
The Terminator
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
History
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2019
2016
2014
2011
2010
2009
2007
2005
2002
1996
1993
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1984
All
28
Films
28
Actor
28
8
Predator: Killer of Killers
Predator: Killer of Killers
Sci-Fi, Action, Animation
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
The Red
The Red
Thriller, Horror
2024, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Aliens Expanded
Aliens Expanded
Documentary
2024, USA
3.4
Red Handed
Red Handed
Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
She Rises
She Rises
Horror
2016, USA
2.9
The Girl
The Girl
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2014, USA
4
Hidden in the Woods
Hidden in the Woods
Thriller
2014, USA
4.1
The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power
The Scorpion King: The Lost Throne
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2014, USA
6
The Divide
The Divide
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2011, Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
Puncture
Puncture
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Psych:9
Psych:9
Horror, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
7.1
Take Me Home Tonight
Take Me Home Tonight
Comedy, Drama
2010, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
5.1
Bereavement
Bereavement
Horror, Thriller, Crime
2010, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
Streets of Blood
Streets of Blood
Action, Crime, Drama
2009, USA
5.3
Saving Grace B. Jones
Saving Grace B. Jones
Drama, Thriller
2009, USA
7.2
Planet Terror
Planet Terror
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy
2007, USA
5.4
They Wait
They Wait
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2007, Canada
6.8
Havoc
Havoc
Romantic, Drama, Crime
2005, USA / Germany
5.2
Clockstoppers
Clockstoppers
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2002, USA
7.9
The Rock
The Rock
Action, Adventure
1996, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Tombstone
Tombstone
Action, Romantic, Drama, History
1993, USA
6.2
K2
K2
Adventure, Drama, Sport
1991, Japan / Great Britain / USA
5.6
Navy SEALs
Navy Seals
Action, Thriller, Adventure
1990, USA
8.1
The Abyss
The Abyss
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
1989, USA
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