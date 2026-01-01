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Michael Biehn
Michael Biehn Michael Biehn
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Biehn

Michael Biehn

Michael Biehn

Date of Birth
31 July 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Aliens 8.3
Aliens (1986)
Aliens Expanded 8.3
Aliens Expanded (2024)
The Terminator 8.2
The Terminator (1984)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Predator: Killer of Killers 8
Predator: Killer of Killers Predator: Killer of Killers
Sci-Fi, Action, Animation 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Red 4.3
The Red The Red
Thriller, Horror 2024, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Aliens Expanded 8.3
Aliens Expanded Aliens Expanded
Documentary 2024, USA
Red Handed 3.4
Red Handed Red Handed
Thriller 2019, USA
Watch trailer
She Rises 4.4
She Rises She Rises
Horror 2016, USA
The Girl 2.9
The Girl The Girl
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2014, USA
Hidden in the Woods 4
Hidden in the Woods Hidden in the Woods
Thriller 2014, USA
The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power 4.1
The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power The Scorpion King: The Lost Throne
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2014, USA
The Divide 6
The Divide The Divide
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2011, Germany
Watch trailer
Puncture 6.9
Puncture Puncture
Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Psych:9 4.9
Psych:9 Psych:9
Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Take Me Home Tonight 7.1
Take Me Home Tonight Take Me Home Tonight
Comedy, Drama 2010, USA / Germany
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Bereavement 5.1
Bereavement Bereavement
Horror, Thriller, Crime 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Streets of Blood 4.4
Streets of Blood Streets of Blood
Action, Crime, Drama 2009, USA
Saving Grace B. Jones 5.3
Saving Grace B. Jones Saving Grace B. Jones
Drama, Thriller 2009, USA
Planet Terror 7.2
Planet Terror Planet Terror
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2007, USA
They Wait 5.4
They Wait They Wait
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2007, Canada
Havoc 6.8
Havoc Havoc
Romantic, Drama, Crime 2005, USA / Germany
Clockstoppers 5.2
Clockstoppers Clockstoppers
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2002, USA
The Rock 7.9
The Rock The Rock
Action, Adventure 1996, USA
Watch trailer
Tombstone 7.7
Tombstone Tombstone
Action, Romantic, Drama, History 1993, USA
K2 6.2
K2 K2
Adventure, Drama, Sport 1991, Japan / Great Britain / USA
Navy SEALs 5.6
Navy SEALs Navy Seals
Action, Thriller, Adventure 1990, USA
The Abyss 8.1
The Abyss The Abyss
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 1989, USA
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