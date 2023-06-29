Menu
Sins of the Preacher's Wife

Sins of the Preacher's Wife 18+
Synopsis

In a new town with a new baby and a husband who has to work all the time, a young mom gets involved with the highly popular local church. The preacher’s wife welcomes her with open arms and she enrolls her baby in the church’s daycare which is run by the preacher’s wife. Slowly but surely, it seems as though the preacher’s wife is taking over as the baby’s main caregiver and framing the new mom as an unfit mom.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 October 2025
World premiere 29 June 2023
Production Hyperborea Films, LaSalle Productions
Sins of the Preacher's Wife, Os Pecados da Esposa do Pastor
Director
Glenn Ciano
Cast
Anna Marie Dobbins
Anna Marie Dobbins
Vanessa Angel
Vanessa Angel
Judson Mills
Tom DeNucci
Tom DeNucci
David Gere
4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
