In a new town with a new baby and a husband who has to work all the time, a young mom gets involved with the highly popular local church. The preacher’s wife welcomes her with open arms and she enrolls her baby in the church’s daycare which is run by the preacher’s wife. Slowly but surely, it seems as though the preacher’s wife is taking over as the baby’s main caregiver and framing the new mom as an unfit mom.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere23 October 2025
World premiere29 June 2023
ProductionHyperborea Films, LaSalle Productions
Also known as
Sins of the Preacher's Wife, Os Pecados da Esposa do Pastor