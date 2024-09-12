Menu
Kinoafisha Films ARM

ARM

Ajayante Randam Moshanam 18+
Synopsis

Set in the Northern Kerala in 1900, 1950 and 1990, Three generations of heroes Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the Land.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 November 2024
World premiere 12 September 2024
Release date
14 September 2024 Finland Tulossa
12 September 2024 Great Britain 12A
12 September 2024 India UA
12 September 2024 UAE TBC
Budget 600,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $1,950,747
Production Magic Frames, UGM Entertainment
Also known as
A.R.M, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, ARM, 莫萊塢之神燈怪盜
Director
Jithin Lal
Cast
Sathyaraj
Sathyaraj
Tovino Thomas
Basil Joseph
Aishwarya Rajesh
Jagadish
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
