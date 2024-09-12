Menu
ARM
Ajayante Randam Moshanam
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Synopsis
Set in the Northern Kerala in 1900, 1950 and 1990, Three generations of heroes Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the Land.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
8 November 2024
World premiere
12 September 2024
Release date
14 September 2024
Finland
Tulossa
12 September 2024
Great Britain
12A
12 September 2024
India
UA
12 September 2024
UAE
TBC
Budget
600,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$1,950,747
Production
Magic Frames, UGM Entertainment
Also known as
A.R.M, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, ARM, 莫萊塢之神燈怪盜
Director
Jithin Lal
Cast
Sathyaraj
Tovino Thomas
Basil Joseph
Aishwarya Rajesh
Jagadish
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.6
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
