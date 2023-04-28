Menu
Comedy
Drama
Synopsis
The story of a socially invisible high school senior who, after slipping up and getting the school's biggest bully suspended, realizes he may only have two weeks left to experience everything he's ever missed out on.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
28 April 2023
World premiere
28 April 2023
Release date
26 September 2024
Russia
Ракета Релизинг
Worldwide Gross
$2,416
Production
American High, Gran Via Productions, LD Entertainment
Also known as
Sid Is Dead, As Melhores Semanas da Minha Vida, Sid Toang Rồi, Звезда универа
Director
Eli Gonda
Cast
Mary Stuart Masterson
Carla Gallo
Genevieve Hannelius
Jack Griffo
Joey Bragg
Quotes
Luna Peralta
You have the mustache of a child molester and the haircut of a molested child.
