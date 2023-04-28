Menu
Poster of Sid Is Dead
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Sid Is Dead

Sid Is Dead

Sid Is Dead 18+
Synopsis

The story of a socially invisible high school senior who, after slipping up and getting the school's biggest bully suspended, realizes he may only have two weeks left to experience everything he's ever missed out on.
Sid Is Dead - trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 28 April 2023
World premiere 28 April 2023
Release date
26 September 2024 Russia Ракета Релизинг
Worldwide Gross $2,416
Production American High, Gran Via Productions, LD Entertainment
Also known as
Sid Is Dead, As Melhores Semanas da Minha Vida, Sid Toang Rồi, Звезда универа
Director
Eli Gonda
Cast
Mary Stuart Masterson
Carla Gallo
Genevieve Hannelius
Jack Griffo
Joey Bragg
5.9
10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Best Comedies 
Sid Is Dead - trailer in russian
