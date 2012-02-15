Menu
Poster of Bad Hair Friday
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bad Hair Friday

Bad Hair Friday

Vasaku jala reede 18+
Synopsis

At an ever-accelerating pace, this thriller / dark comedy tells the story of 8 very different groups whose paths cross in the space of 24 hours. We meet a wide range of characters - from spoiled rich brats to real bottom-feeding criminal scum, and everyone in-between. In the best traditions of Commedia dellarte, the characters each have easily recognizable roles
Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 15 February 2012
Release date
15 February 2012 Estonia
Budget €36,000
Production Tallinn Skyline Productions, Tallinn Skyline Productions
Also known as
Vasaku jala reede, Bad Hair Friday, Left Foot Friday, Чёртова Пятница
Director
Andres Kõpper
Arun Tamm
Cast
Priit Loog
Ott Lepland
Hasan Steinberg
Risto Proosa
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
