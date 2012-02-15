At an ever-accelerating pace, this thriller / dark comedy tells the story of 8 very different groups whose paths cross in the space of 24 hours. We meet a wide range of characters - from spoiled rich brats to real bottom-feeding criminal scum, and everyone in-between. In the best traditions of Commedia dellarte, the characters each have easily recognizable roles
CountryEstonia
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year2012
World premiere15 February 2012
Release date
15 February 2012
Estonia
Budget€36,000
ProductionTallinn Skyline Productions, Tallinn Skyline Productions
Also known as
Vasaku jala reede, Bad Hair Friday, Left Foot Friday, Чёртова Пятница