Poster of Thesis on a Homicide
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Thesis on a Homicide

Thesis on a Homicide

Tesis sobre un homicidio 18+
Synopsis

Roberto is a Law professor whose life is thrown into chaos when he becomes convinced that one of his best students has committed a brutal murder. Determined to uncover the truth, he begins a personal investigation…
Country Argentina / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 17 January 2013
Release date
17 January 2013 Argentina 16
26 April 2013 Brazil 14
12 February 2014 France U
25 July 2013 Greece
5 April 2013 Spain 16
Worldwide Gross $8,932,920
Production BD Cine, Haddock Films, Instituto Nacional de Cine y Artes Audiovisuales (INCAA)
Also known as
Tesis sobre un homicidio, Thesis on a Homicide, Cinayet tezi, Egzamin z morderstwa, Hipotesis, Teoria unei crime, Tese Sobre um Homicídio, Vizsga gyilkosságból, Διατριβή για έναν φόνο, Дисертация за убийство, Диссертации на убийство, ある殺人に関するテーゼ, 谋杀论文
Director
Hernán A. Golfrid
Cast
Ricardo Darín
Ricardo Darín
Alberto Ammann
Alberto Ammann
Fabián Arenillas
Fabián Arenillas
Mara Bestelli
Cecilia Atán
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
