Poster of MET Opera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Kinoafisha Films MET Opera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia

MET Opera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia

MET Opera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia 18+
Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 33 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 31 May 2025
Release date
31 May 2025 Finland Luok_vap
31 May 2025 Iceland Allowed
31 May 2025 Latvia U
31 May 2025 Lithuania N13
31 May 2025 Romania N/A
31 May 2025 Serbia o.A.
Also known as
Gioachino Rossini: Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Director
Aigul Akhmetshina
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
