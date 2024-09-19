Menu
Moya polovina

Moya polovina 18+
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 19 September 2024
Release date
19 September 2024 Kazakhstan
Production Tiger Films
Also known as
My half, Моя половина
Director
Akan Satayev
Akan Satayev
Cast
Dasten Shakirov
Almira Tursyn
Gaydar Gilmanov
3.0
15 votes
3.6 IMDb
Best Comedies 
