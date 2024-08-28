Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Wishing on a Star
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Wishing on a Star
6.1

Wishing on a Star

, 2024
Wishing on a Star
Italy / Comedy, Drama, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Wishing on a Star
6.1

Cast

Luciana de Leoni D'Asparedo
Valentina Angeli
Alessandra Fornasier
Barbara Lutman
Giovanni Rugo
Adriana Vangone
Giuliana Vangone
Director Peter Kerekes
Writer Peter Kerekes, Erica Barbiani
Composer Lucia Chutkova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 3 June 2025
World premiere 28 August 2024
Release date
1 August 2025 Austria
1 March 2025 Croatia
7 November 2024 Czechia 12
7 March 2025 Lithuania N7
10 July 2025 Netherlands AL
26 September 2024 Slovakia 12
Worldwide Gross $10,985
Production Videomante, Kerekesfilm, Mischief Films
Also known as
Wishing on a Star, Kohtalon tähdet, Pod sretnom zvijezdom, Pod szczęśliwą gwiazdą, Sous une bonne étoile, Tähe soov, Under ödets stjärnor, Unter einem guten Stern, Το θέλημα των άστρων, 占星轉運站, Je to vo hviezdach, Je to ve hvězdách

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more