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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Wishing on a Star
6.1
Wishing on a Star
, 2024
Wishing on a Star
Italy / Comedy, Drama, Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
6.1
Cast
Luciana de Leoni D'Asparedo
Valentina Angeli
Alessandra Fornasier
Barbara Lutman
Giovanni Rugo
Adriana Vangone
Giuliana Vangone
Director
Peter Kerekes
Writer
Peter Kerekes
,
Erica Barbiani
Composer
Lucia Chutkova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
3 June 2025
World premiere
28 August 2024
Release date
1 August 2025
Austria
1 March 2025
Croatia
7 November 2024
Czechia
12
7 March 2025
Lithuania
N7
10 July 2025
Netherlands
AL
26 September 2024
Slovakia
12
Worldwide Gross
$10,985
Production
Videomante, Kerekesfilm, Mischief Films
Also known as
Wishing on a Star, Kohtalon tähdet, Pod sretnom zvijezdom, Pod szczęśliwą gwiazdą, Sous une bonne étoile, Tähe soov, Under ödets stjärnor, Unter einem guten Stern, Το θέλημα των άστρων, 占星轉運站, Je to vo hviezdach, Je to ve hvězdách
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
15
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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