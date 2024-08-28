Menu
Poster of Butterflies
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Butterflies

Butterflies

Perhoset 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Siiri, a hardworking millennial, wants to be successful in her job as the advisor to the Minister of Economic Affairs. She craves a promotion. Siiri’s job takes her and the hard-to-handle minister, an unpredictable eccentric boss lady, to a big tango festival in a small Finnish town. Siiri’s father Petri, a former tango artist and an overly optimistic middle-aged man, wants to make himself useful to Siiri while trying to hide the fact that he himself is homeless, bankrupt and finally at his wits end. Over the course of one summer weekend both Siiri’s and Petri’s facade comes tumbling down but the tango keeps going on in the sweet Finnish summer night.
Butterflies - trailer
Butterflies  trailer
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 28 August 2024
Release date
27 September 2024 Finland 7
Production Tekele Productions
Also known as
Perhoset, Fjärilar, Butterflies, Liblikad, Perhonen
Director
Jenni Toivoniemi
Cast
Hannu-Pekka Björkman
Jani Volanen
Jani Volanen
Katja Küttner
Samuli Niittymäki
Alex Anton
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Butterflies - trailer
Butterflies Trailer
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
