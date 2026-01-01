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Jarkko Pajunen
Jarkko Pajunen Jarkko Pajunen
Kinoafisha Persons Jarkko Pajunen

Jarkko Pajunen

Jarkko Pajunen

Date of Birth
16 September 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Family Time 6.9
Family Time (2023)
Onni von Sopanen 6.6
Onni von Sopanen (2006)
Uhma 6.4
Uhma (2025)

Filmography

Uhma 6.4
Uhma Uhma
Drama 2025, Finland
Watch trailer
The Elf and the Christmas Wonder 5.3
The Elf and the Christmas Wonder Tonttu
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2025, Finland / Norway / Belgium
Watch trailer
Butterflies 6.1
Butterflies Perhoset
Comedy 2024, Finland
Watch trailer
Family Time 6.9
Family Time Mummola
Comedy, Drama 2023, Sweden / Finland
Scenes from a Dying Town 5.9
Scenes from a Dying Town Pakoja & haaveita
Drama 2023, Finland
Kontio & Parmas 4.8
Kontio & Parmas Kummeli esittää: Kontio & Parmas
Comedy, Crime 2022, Finland
Adult Camp 5.3
Adult Camp Viikossa aikuiseksi
Comedy 2015, Finland
Twisted Roots 6.1
Twisted Roots Väärät juuret
Drama 2009, Finland
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