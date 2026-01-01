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About
Filmography
Jarkko Pajunen
Jarkko Pajunen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jarkko Pajunen
Jarkko Pajunen
Jarkko Pajunen
Date of Birth
16 September 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.9
Family Time
(2023)
6.6
Onni von Sopanen
(2006)
6.4
Uhma
(2025)
Filmography
6.4
Uhma
Uhma
Drama
2025, Finland
Watch trailer
5.3
The Elf and the Christmas Wonder
Tonttu
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2025, Finland / Norway / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.1
Butterflies
Perhoset
Comedy
2024, Finland
Watch trailer
6.9
Family Time
Mummola
Comedy, Drama
2023, Sweden / Finland
5.9
Scenes from a Dying Town
Pakoja & haaveita
Drama
2023, Finland
4.8
Kontio & Parmas
Kummeli esittää: Kontio & Parmas
Comedy, Crime
2022, Finland
5.3
Adult Camp
Viikossa aikuiseksi
Comedy
2015, Finland
6.1
Twisted Roots
Väärät juuret
Drama
2009, Finland
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