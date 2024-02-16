Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of All Shall Be Well
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films All Shall Be Well

All Shall Be Well

All Shall Be Well 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

When her partner Pat unexpectedly dies, Angie is left to worry about the flat in which the couple lived together for over 30 years. Supported by her chosen family, Angie begins a later-life journey into emancipation.
Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 16 February 2024
Release date
12 June 2025 Czechia
1 January 2025 France
1 May 2024 Hong Kong IIB
28 November 2024 Netherlands AL
11 April 2025 Spain
Worldwide Gross $373,871
Production New Voice Film Productions, Busan International Film Festival
Also known as
Cong jin yihou, All Shall Be Well, 從今以後, Todo saldrá bien, Tout ira bien, Tudo Vai Ficar Bem, Wszystko będzie dobrze, Όλα θα πάνε καλά, Всё будет хорошо, Всичко ще се нареди
Director
Ray Yeung
Cast
Patra Au
Lin-Lin Li
Tai-Bo
So-Ying Hui
Chung-Hang Leung
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more