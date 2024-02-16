When her partner Pat unexpectedly dies, Angie is left to worry about the flat in which the couple lived together for over 30 years. Supported by her chosen family, Angie begins a later-life journey into emancipation.
CountryHong Kong
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere16 February 2024
Release date
12 June 2025
Czechia
1 January 2025
France
1 May 2024
Hong Kong
IIB
28 November 2024
Netherlands
AL
11 April 2025
Spain
Worldwide Gross$373,871
ProductionNew Voice Film Productions, Busan International Film Festival
Also known as
Cong jin yihou, All Shall Be Well, 從今以後, Todo saldrá bien, Tout ira bien, Tudo Vai Ficar Bem, Wszystko będzie dobrze, Όλα θα πάνε καλά, Всё будет хорошо, Всичко ще се нареди