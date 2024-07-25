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Poster of Malik Salah
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Malik Salah
7.8

Malik Salah

, 2024
Malik Salah
UAE / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Malik Salah
7.8

Cast

Ibrahim Almeirasi
Malik salah
Mostafa Bassit
Abbas
Yahya Ebrahim
Yahya
Ahmed Khashaba
Nermin Maher
Dr. Sally
Writer Sharif Adel
Composer Mohamed Alghoom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country UAE
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 July 2024
Release date
25 July 2024 UAE TBC
Budget 1,000,000 AED
Worldwide Gross $148,521
Production Almeraesy Production
Also known as
Malik Salah

Film rating

7.8
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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