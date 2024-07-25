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7.8
Kinoafisha
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Malik Salah
7.8
Malik Salah
, 2024
Malik Salah
UAE / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
Filming locations
7.8
Cast
Ibrahim Almeirasi
Malik salah
Mostafa Bassit
Abbas
Yahya Ebrahim
Yahya
Ahmed Khashaba
Nermin Maher
Dr. Sally
Writer
Sharif Adel
Composer
Mohamed Alghoom
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
UAE
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
25 July 2024
Release date
25 July 2024
UAE
TBC
Budget
1,000,000 AED
Worldwide Gross
$148,521
Production
Almeraesy Production
Also known as
Malik Salah
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
15
votes
7.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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