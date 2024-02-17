Menu
Russian
Poster of Holy Week
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Holy Week

Holy Week

Saptamana Mare 18+
Synopsis

The Holy Week, around 1900, somewhere in Romania. The tense relationship between the Jewish innkeeper Leiba and Gheorghe, his Christian employee, reaches the point where the innkeeper decides to expel the latter. Revengeful, Gheorghe promises Leiba that he will return on Easter Night to “settle” his accounts. This threat comes as a last straw against Leiba’s attempts to cohabit with his hostile, anti-Semitic environment. From then on, Leiba will struggle distinguishing between the real danger and the one fabricated by his anxieties, engaging onto a path of transformation leading to extreme consequences.
Holy Week  trailer
Country Romania / Switzerland
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 17 February 2024
Release date
20 April 2024 France
25 October 2024 Romania
Worldwide Gross $1,939
Production Bord Cadre Films, Mandragora, Shellac Films
Also known as
Saptamana Mare, Holy Week, Săptămâna Mare, Semaine sainte, Wielki Tydzień
Director
Andrei Cohn
Cast
Doru Bem
Ciprian Chiriches
Ana Ciontea
Ioan Coman
George Dinu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Holy Week Trailer
Stills
