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About
Filmography
Iulian Postelnicu
Iulian Postelnicu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Iulian Postelnicu
Iulian Postelnicu
Iulian Postelnicu
Date of Birth
25 June 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Freedom
(2023)
7.6
The New Year That Never Came
(2024)
7.4
Morometii 3
(2024)
Filmography
Prince Charming's Treasure
Comoara lui Harap-Alb
Adventure, Family
2027, Romania / Moldova
6.2
Craciun cu Ramon
Craciun cu Ramon
Comedy
2025, Romania
6.7
April X
April X
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
Morometii 3
Morometii 3
Drama
2024, Romania
Watch trailer
6.5
Holy Week
Saptamana Mare
Drama
2024, Romania / Switzerland
Watch trailer
7.6
The New Year That Never Came
The New Year That Never Came
Drama
2024, Romania
Watch trailer
6.6
Candidatul perfect
Candidatul perfect
Comedy
2024, Romania
7.2
Spy/Master
Drama, Thriller
2023, Romania
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