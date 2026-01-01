Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Iulian Postelnicu
Iulian Postelnicu Iulian Postelnicu
Kinoafisha Persons Iulian Postelnicu

Iulian Postelnicu

Iulian Postelnicu

Date of Birth
25 June 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Freedom 7.7
Freedom (2023)
The New Year That Never Came 7.6
The New Year That Never Came (2024)
Morometii 3 7.4
Morometii 3 (2024)

Filmography

Prince Charming's Treasure
Prince Charming's Treasure Comoara lui Harap-Alb
Adventure, Family 2027, Romania / Moldova
Craciun cu Ramon 6.2
Craciun cu Ramon Craciun cu Ramon
Comedy 2025, Romania
April X 6.7
April X April X
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Morometii 3 7.4
Morometii 3 Morometii 3
Drama 2024, Romania
Watch trailer
Holy Week 6.5
Holy Week Saptamana Mare
Drama 2024, Romania / Switzerland
Watch trailer
The New Year That Never Came 7.6
The New Year That Never Came The New Year That Never Came
Drama 2024, Romania
Watch trailer
Candidatul perfect 6.6
Candidatul perfect Candidatul perfect
Comedy 2024, Romania
Spy/Master 7.2
Spy/Master
Drama, Thriller 2023, Romania
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more