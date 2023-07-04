Menu
Poster of The Hypnosis
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Hypnosis

The Hypnosis

Hypnosen 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

André and Vera are a young entrepreneurial couple. They get the opportunity to pitch their female health app at a prestigious competition. Before going there, Vera tries hypnotherapy to quit smoking. From this point, her attitude changes and André starts to behave unexpectedly.
Country France / Norway / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 4 July 2023
Release date
14 March 2024 Czechia
22 May 2024 France
24 October 2024 Germany 6
12 September 2024 Greece
25 April 2024 Netherlands AL
9 August 2024 Spain
8 March 2024 Sweden Btl
Worldwide Gross $114,030
Production Garagefilm International, Film i Väst, Filmreaktor
Also known as
Hypnosen, The Hypnosis, Hipnosis, Hipnoz, Hipnoza, Hipnózis, Hüpnoos, Hypnoosi, Hypnose, La hipnosis, Sous hypnose, Υπνοθεραπεία, Гипноз, 催眠
Director
Ernst De Geer
Cast
Asta Kamma August
Asta Kamma August
Herbert Nordrum
Herbert Nordrum
Andrea Edwards
David Fukamachi Regnfors
Moa Niklasson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
