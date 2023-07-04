André and Vera are a young entrepreneurial couple. They get the opportunity to pitch their female health app at a prestigious competition. Before going there, Vera tries hypnotherapy to quit smoking. From this point, her attitude changes and André starts to behave unexpectedly.
CountryFrance / Norway / Sweden
Runtime1 hour 38 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere4 July 2023
Release date
14 March 2024
Czechia
22 May 2024
France
24 October 2024
Germany
6
12 September 2024
Greece
25 April 2024
Netherlands
AL
9 August 2024
Spain
8 March 2024
Sweden
Btl
Worldwide Gross$114,030
ProductionGaragefilm International, Film i Väst, Filmreaktor
Also known as
Hypnosen, The Hypnosis, Hipnosis, Hipnoz, Hipnoza, Hipnózis, Hüpnoos, Hypnoosi, Hypnose, La hipnosis, Sous hypnose, Υπνοθεραπεία, Гипноз, 催眠