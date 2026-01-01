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Kinoafisha Films Acorns

Acorns

Acorns
Canada / Drama / 18+
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Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Production year 0
World premiere 11 November 2026
Release date
12 November 2026 Brazil
11 November 2026 France
12 November 2026 Germany
13 November 2026 Great Britain
12 November 2026 Netherlands
13 November 2026 Spain
13 November 2026 Turkey
13 November 2026 USA
Production Bad Robot
Also known as
Acorns, Ghost Writer, Ghostwriter

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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