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Acorns
Acorns
Acorns
Canada / Drama / 18+
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About
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Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Production year
0
World premiere
11 November 2026
Release date
12 November 2026
Brazil
11 November 2026
France
12 November 2026
Germany
13 November 2026
Great Britain
12 November 2026
Netherlands
13 November 2026
Spain
13 November 2026
Turkey
13 November 2026
USA
Production
Bad Robot
Also known as
Acorns, Ghost Writer, Ghostwriter
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Film rating
0.0
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