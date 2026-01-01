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Poster of Seven Citrus Aurantium
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Seven Citrus Aurantium
7.1

Seven Citrus Aurantium

, 2023
Haft Bahar Narenj
Iran / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Seven Citrus Aurantium
7.1

Cast

Ali Nasirian
Shams
Ladan Mostofi
Sara Rasoulzadeh
Farajollah Golsefidi
Faraj
Arsha Golsefidi
Baran Lotfi
Talat
Farhad Aeesh
Doktor
Hooman Haji Abdollahi
Ali
Helia Karimi
Sepideh Karimi
Director Farshad Golsefidi
Writer Ahmad Rafizadeh
Composer Payam Azadi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Also known as
Haft Bahar Narenj, Seven Citrus Aurantium, Haft Bahare Narenj, Seven Orange Blossoms

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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