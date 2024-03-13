ProductionManon et Jacob, Final Cut for Real, Louverture Films
Also known as
Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other, Dwójka nieznajomych próbujących się nie pozabijać, Kaks võõrast vaenujalal, Kunsten å ikke drepe hverandre, To fremmede, der forsøger ikke at slå hinanden ihjel, Två främlingar som försöker att inte döda varandra, Δύο άγνωστοι προσπαθούν να μην αλληλοφαγωθούν
Film rating
7.9
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.