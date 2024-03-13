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7.9
Kinoafisha Films Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other
7.9

Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other

, 2024
Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other
Denmark / Documentary / 18+
7.9

Cast

Maggie Barrett
Self
Joel Meyerowitz
Self
Brenda Bufalino
Self
Denise Wolff
Self
Sarah Meister
Self
Director Manon Ouimet, Jacob Perlmutter
Composer Diogo Strausz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 13 March 2024
Release date
21 March 2025 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $29,848
Production Manon et Jacob, Final Cut for Real, Louverture Films
Also known as
Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other, Dwójka nieznajomych próbujących się nie pozabijać, Kaks võõrast vaenujalal, Kunsten å ikke drepe hverandre, To fremmede, der forsøger ikke at slå hinanden ihjel, Två främlingar som försöker att inte döda varandra, Δύο άγνωστοι προσπαθούν να μην αλληλοφαγωθούν

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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