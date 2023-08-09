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4.8
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The Last Birthday
4.8
The Last Birthday
, 2023
Akharin Tavalod
Iran / Drama / 18+
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4.8
Synopsis
A n Iranian film directed by Navid Mahmoudi.
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Cast
Elnaz Shakerdoost
Soraya
Pedram Sharifi
Fahim
Sheida Khaligh
Leily
Armin Rahimian
Niloufar Koukhani
Sogol Khaligh
Reza Behbudi
Fatima Gholami
Tamana
Nazila Ahmadi
Noor Agha Ahmadi
Director
Navid Mahmoudi
Writer
Navid Mahmoudi
Composer
Sahand Mehdizadeh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
9 August 2023
Release date
9 August 2023
Iran
Also known as
Akharin Tavalod, The Last Birthday, El último cumpleaños
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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