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Poster of The Last Birthday
4.8
Kinoafisha Films The Last Birthday
4.8

The Last Birthday

, 2023
Akharin Tavalod
Iran / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Last Birthday
4.8

Synopsis

A n Iranian film directed by Navid Mahmoudi.

Cast

Elnaz Shakerdoost
Soraya
Pedram Sharifi
Fahim
Sheida Khaligh
Leily
Armin Rahimian
Niloufar Koukhani
Sogol Khaligh
Reza Behbudi
Fatima Gholami
Tamana
Nazila Ahmadi
Noor Agha Ahmadi
Director Navid Mahmoudi
Writer Navid Mahmoudi
Composer Sahand Mehdizadeh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 9 August 2023
Release date
9 August 2023 Iran
Also known as
Akharin Tavalod, The Last Birthday, El último cumpleaños

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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